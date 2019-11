Kawasaki prépare une version électrique de la mythique Ninja

Kawasaki Electric Vehicle Development

[Kawasaki EV Project: Development Movie]Kawasaki proudly presents an EV motorcycle powered by one of the next-generation power units that they have been developing. This EV motorcycle will feature a manual transmission, performance on par with a mid-size displacement model, and a 100 km range. Like all Kawasaki motorcycles, it is being developed according to our RIDEOLOGY development philosophy, so it will be fun to control in addition to being environmentally-friendly.

