Crypto : les arnaques envahissent le Google Play, voici la dernière à éviter

🚨 SCAM ALERT 🚨

There is a fake SimplEOS app on Google Play! We’ve taken the security measures to take it down! Please help us spread the word to avoid users from being hacked!

The secure way to download your SimplEOS is on https://t.co/aFFX8mwVOU or https://t.co/w8IkxYPF0F pic.twitter.com/lBAanaqBKy

— EOS Rio (@eosriobrazil) 8 novembre 2018