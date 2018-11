We have just released the product page of S/T 15 on the website!

Customers can review the price, shipping time (Dec.20-31 1st batch), estimated product info, notes, payments, and other terms. Customers can place orders from 10:00 PM GMT+8. pic.twitter.com/mYB1yq9GTP

— BITMAIN [Not giving away ETH] (@BITMAINtech) 8 novembre 2018