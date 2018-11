Singles Day : en 10 minutes, Alibaba explose les chiffres du Prime Day Amazon

GMV hits $1 billion USD 1 minute and 25 seconds after 11.11 begins. #Double11 pic.twitter.com/HuKkwXS13k

It took one hour and 48 seconds for GMV to reach 10 billion USD. pic.twitter.com/EuAFOTjC4m

— Alibaba Group (@AlibabaGroup) November 10, 2018