The Witcher : bonne nouvelle pour les fans qui attendent la saison 2

View this post on Instagram

It’s T minus 3 min to ignition and lift off for our second run at Witcher S2. Everyone is being cautious but spirits are high. You’re looking out new covid communication system, reducing close contact among crew. Thank you Matt, Kelly Lauren and Netflix. @netflix @lbuffers @mattotoole @romain.lacourbas @netflix @aliceswire @henrycavill @khivju @freyaallen @kellyluegen