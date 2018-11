Un exchange de crypto-monnaies se volatilise avec les 3M$ de son ICO

🇰🇷 – New Korean exchange Pure Bit just pulled an exit scam claiming 13,000ETH from its investors as we speak. Kakao channels are emptying and the site has been pulled.

This is why we can't have nice things. Karma comes back hard when you screw this many people over.

— Korean Cryptocurrency & Blockchain News (@BlockchainROK) 9 novembre 2018